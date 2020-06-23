No new COVID cases in McLean County; two more people have recovered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — No additional McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more residents have recovered from the novel virus, the McLean County Health Department announced Tuesday.

That means the number of people who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19 remained at 253. Of the 253, 227 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said.

Tuesday marked the 16th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

Tuesday's good news followed a small surge in new cases — four on Sunday and three on Monday.

The health department said on Monday that 11,703 McLean County residents had been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.2 percent.