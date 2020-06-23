You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID cases in McLean County; two more people have recovered
BLOOMINGTON — No additional McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more residents have recovered from the novel virus, the McLean County Health Department announced Tuesday.

That means the number of people who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19 remained at 253. Of the 253, 227 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said.

Tuesday marked the 16th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

Tuesday's good news followed a small surge in new cases — four on Sunday and three on Monday.

The health department said on Monday that 11,703 McLean County residents had been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Tazewell County Health Department announced Tuesday two new cases, meaning that 115 Tazewell County residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March.

Of the 115, 87 have recovered, 17 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and seven have died, Tazewell County Health Department reported.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that 132 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

This story will be updated.

COVID case tracker

Illinois moves to Phase 4

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

