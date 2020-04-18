No new COVID cases reported in McLean County; recovery numbers mount

BLOOMINGTON — At least 68 people have recovered from the coronavirus in McLean County, and no new cases were added on Saturday, said McLean County Health Department officials.
The overall total of confirmed cases remains at 83. As of Saturday, 10 are in isolation at home, two are hospitalized and three have died.
Of the 83 McLean County residents, four are under the age 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.
By race, 45 of the 83 McLean County residents are white, 28 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
So far, nearly 1,500 people have been tested in McLean County. Officials reported that 87 people were tested at the Bloomington drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Friday.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 1,585 new cases of coronavirus and 125 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 29,160 people who have tested positive, including 1,259 people who have died.
During his afternoon COVID-19 update, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and said he had not made a decision on allowing certain counties, particularly in downstate Illinois, to re-open prior to the Chicagoland area.
“I understand there are differences in the number of cases in different parts of the state” he said. “I understand the desire to open some counties, but in Illinois, we have not yet hit our peak and we want to ensure that we have available hospitalization when that happens. You have to measure your ascent rate and we are still increasing in the number of cases and number of deaths. You have to take all of that into consideration.”
Besides McLean, LaSalle and Macon counties, Pantagraph-area counties with COVID-19 cases include Tazewell (24 cases, three deaths), Champaign (92 cases, four deaths), Livingston (17 cases), Iroquois (12 cases), Woodford (11 cases), Piatt (seven cases), Logan (five cases), Ford (four cases, one death) Marshall (two cases), and DeWitt (one case).
This story will be updated.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.