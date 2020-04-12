No new McLean County COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — There are no new coronavirus cases in McLean County, the health department confirmed Saturday. The total number of reported cases in McLean County remains at 75.
The department said 40 people have recovered, four remain hospitalized and 29 remain in home isolation, with at least one in an intensive care unit.
A man and a woman, both in their 70s, died in March.
Officials were not available for comment on Saturday.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 159 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington on Friday. That was the most on any day since the testing opened last month.
Officials said overall, 92,779 tests have been performed with 19,180 testing positive, resulting in 677 deaths.
There were five new cases reported in Peoria County on Saturday and one additional case in Tazewell County. Peoria County is now up to 26 cases, and 18 cases for Tazewell County. Woodford County held steady with seven cases.
The Tri-County Health Department that covers all three counties also reported eight people have recovered and 14 remain in home isolation in Peoria County.
No new cases were reported in DeWitt, Logan or Piatt counties on Saturday. One new case was reported in Livingston County, bringing the total to 16 which includes one case at the Pontiac Correctional Center.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday that OSF HealthCare is launching a Pandemic Health Worker Program (PHWP) that will serve Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms, through a contract with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
Pandemic Health Workers (PHWs) will digitally connect with referred clients who are experiencing COVID symptoms and need to stay home or quarantine to protect themselves and others. Through this program, OSF HealthCare and the State of Illinois will proactively and digitally support those needing care, while also reducing the potential influx of non-emergent patients into a hospital’s emergency department.
“The PHW program is an extension of OSF Healthcare System’s role in providing compassion and competence in a healthcare crisis,” said John Vozenilek, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Innovation and Digital Health for OSF HealthCare. “Equipped with technology, PHWs will visit care recipients on a daily basis, deliver kits that include essential tools to monitor their health, and follow-up over a 14-day period to ensure no further assistance is needed.”
Teams of PHWs will be stationed throughout Illinois with the first groups established in Alton, Evergreen Park and Peoria/Bloomington.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.