No new McLean County COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

The Tri-County Health Department that covers all three counties also reported eight people have recovered and 14 remain in home isolation in Peoria County.

No new cases were reported in DeWitt, Logan or Piatt counties on Saturday. One new case was reported in Livingston County, bringing the total to 16 which includes one case at the Pontiac Correctional Center.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday that OSF HealthCare is launching a Pandemic Health Worker Program (PHWP) that will serve Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms, through a contract with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Pandemic Health Workers (PHWs) will digitally connect with referred clients who are experiencing COVID symptoms and need to stay home or quarantine to protect themselves and others. Through this program, OSF HealthCare and the State of Illinois will proactively and digitally support those needing care, while also reducing the potential influx of non-emergent patients into a hospital’s emergency department.