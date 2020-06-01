No new McLean County COVID cases but increase expected with protests, businesses reopening

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is anticipating an increase in cases resulting from public protests over the death of George Floyd and as businesses reopen.
Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the number of county residents with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 220 on Monday.
The number of people who have recovered rose to 181, she said. Twenty-two people are isolating at home and four are hospitalized, McKnight said.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID since it appeared in McLean County in mid-March.
Fifty-five of the 220 people have been associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Thirty-four were residents and 21 were staff members, McKnight said.
Ten of the 13 deaths have been associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Nine were residents and one was an employee.
McKnight expects to see more cases as businesses reopen and people gather for rallies. "We encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing to be safe," McKnight said.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 36 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Sunday, among the lower daily testing numbers since testing began there on March 28.
While testing numbers generally are lower during weekends, McKnight also said there may be fewer people with COVID-like symptoms.
"Can we interpret that COVID is gone? Absolutely not," McKnight said. "We know that (testing) facility is still needed here."
The testing site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays, is open to people in cars and pedestrians. Anyone who can follow directions for the self-test nasal swab may use the site.
Beginning Tuesday, a Connect Transit shuttle will leave from the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart and run to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Testing is for Illinois residents. Insurance information is collected but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 974 new cases of COVID and 23 additional deaths, bringing the COVID statewide totals this year to 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
