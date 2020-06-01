No new McLean County COVID cases but increase expected with protests, businesses reopening

McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 36 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Sunday, among the lower daily testing numbers since testing began there on March 28.

While testing numbers generally are lower during weekends, McKnight also said there may be fewer people with COVID-like symptoms.

"Can we interpret that COVID is gone? Absolutely not," McKnight said. "We know that (testing) facility is still needed here."

The testing site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays, is open to people in cars and pedestrians. Anyone who can follow directions for the self-test nasal swab may use the site.

Beginning Tuesday, a Connect Transit shuttle will leave from the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart and run to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Testing is for Illinois residents. Insurance information is collected but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.