No reports of civil unrest in Bloomington-Normal following election

“I am happy we have the opportunity to move beyond the outward extremist, right-wing, racist rhetoric that this sort of leadership we have been subjected to for the past four years,” Goseland said. “We still have a fight ahead of us on everything we organized for. Personally, my commitment to this work isn’t tied behind a candidate or a party. I think that under a Biden Presidency, there is still a need to fight for universal health care. There is still a need to change the way that our country handles its foreign policy. There is still a need to abolish ICE. There is still a need to rise to the level of humanity that I know the people of this country hold that our government has not upheld on our behalf.”