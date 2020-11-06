No reports of civil unrest in Bloomington-Normal following election

BLOOMINGTON — Area civil rights and faith groups continue to take a wait and see approach as the results from the Presidential election continue to be counted.
No planned events are scheduled say leaders of Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, Illinois People’s Action, or the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).
“I wouldn’t rule it out,” said Louis Goseland, spokesman for the Bloomington-Normal DSA. “I think we are trying to stay in the virtual space just out of concern for the rise of COVID cases.”
The three groups released a joint statement on Tuesday asking for calm and community support during the election process. Police report no incidents in Central Illinois as a result of the election process.
“At this time, there have been instances of varying degrees of protests around the country, but in our community, we have not seen anything as of yet,” Goseland said.
Results were still pending as ballot-counting was still continuing in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada, but Democrat Joe Biden held a lead over President Donald Trump in all of those states, except North Carolina.
“I am happy we have the opportunity to move beyond the outward extremist, right-wing, racist rhetoric that this sort of leadership we have been subjected to for the past four years,” Goseland said. “We still have a fight ahead of us on everything we organized for. Personally, my commitment to this work isn’t tied behind a candidate or a party. I think that under a Biden Presidency, there is still a need to fight for universal health care. There is still a need to change the way that our country handles its foreign policy. There is still a need to abolish ICE. There is still a need to rise to the level of humanity that I know the people of this country hold that our government has not upheld on our behalf.”
Illinois People's Action is a non-profit organization, said spokeswoman Dawn Dannenbring.
"We are nonpartisan and don’t take a position on elections," she added. "We will certainly engage in policy organizing in the first 100 days."
This story will be updated.
