You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No word on Bloomington Mayor Renner's executive order about gatherings
3 comments
top story

No word on Bloomington Mayor Renner's executive order about gatherings

BLOOMINGTON — Gatherings of 10 or more people in Illinois are not allowed, but an expected executive order from the Bloomington mayor’s office — giving local police more authority — is still apparently in the works.

On Sunday, Mayor Tari Renner said he planned to sign an executive order Monday, giving police more authority to respond to violations of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s March 21 stay-at-home order. Normal Mayor Chris Koos signed a similar order on Saturday.

But on Monday, Renner could not be reached for comment and the city did not announce an order or explain the apparent delay.

Under the proposal attendees of gatherings of 10 or more people would be subject to a fine. Police in Bloomington and Normal both said Monday that they have received complaints of gatherings in excess of 10 and continue to investigate when called.

The governor’s order is expected to remain in effect until at least April 30. The order states that gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited and requires people to remain at home, except for essential activities.

Tari Renner

Renner

 BILL FLICK

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News