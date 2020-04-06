No word on Renner's executive order about gatherings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Gatherings of 10 or more people in Illinois are not allowed, but an expected executive order from the Bloomington mayor’s office — giving local police more authority — is still apparently in the works.

On Sunday, Mayor Tari Renner said he planned to sign an executive order Monday, giving police more authority to respond to violations of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s March 21 stay-at-home order. Normal Mayor Chris Koos signed a similar order on Saturday.

But on Monday, Renner could not be reached for comment and the city did not announce an order or explain the apparent delay.

Under the proposal attendees of gatherings of 10 or more people would be subject to a fine. Police in Bloomington and Normal both said Monday that they have received complaints of gatherings in excess of 10 and continue to investigate when called.

The governor’s order is expected to remain in effect until at least April 30. The order states that gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited and requires people to remain at home, except for essential activities.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

