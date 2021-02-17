Nominations open for ‘Heart of Health Care’ nurses contest

BLOOMINGTON — To coincide with National Nurses Week, held each year from May 6-12, The Pantagraph will recognize extraordinary nurses in our area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and at www.pantagraph.com on Sunday, May 9.

A panel of judges will pick nine honorees, with the public picking an additional “People’s Choice.” Nominations can come from co-workers, doctors, family members or anyone touched by these professionals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nominations are open now through 12:59 a.m. March 18. Voting begins at 7 a.m. March 18.

For more information and to nominate your favorite nurse, go to www.pantagraph.com/contests and click on “Nurses 2021.”

Read more about the honorees in our special section, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care," on May 9.