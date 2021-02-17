 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations open for ‘Heart of Health Care’ nurses contest
0 comments
alert top story

Nominations open for ‘Heart of Health Care’ nurses contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — To coincide with National Nurses Week, held each year from May 6-12, The Pantagraph will recognize extraordinary nurses in our area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and at www.pantagraph.com on Sunday, May 9.

A panel of judges will pick nine honorees, with the public picking an additional “People’s Choice.” Nominations can come from co-workers, doctors, family members or anyone touched by these professionals.

McLean County vaccine shipments remain at 500-dose low

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nominations are open now through 12:59 a.m. March 18. Voting begins at 7 a.m. March 18.

For more information and to nominate your favorite nurse, go to www.pantagraph.com/contests and click on “Nurses 2021.”

Read more about the honorees in our special section, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care," on May 9.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News