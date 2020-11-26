 Skip to main content
Nominations sought for 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Awards
NORMAL — Nominations are open for the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards.

Each year the Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by recognizing two local high school students and two adults for their efforts in promoting tolerance and understanding.

Nominations can be submitted at www.mlkawards.com. All nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 5. If accommodations are needed contact the Normal HRC at normalhrc@normal.org or call 309-454-9506; or the Bloomington HRC at mhurt@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2468.

Winners will be announced in January during a virtual awards luncheon Jan. 16.

Celebrating the spirit of Dr. King at the 44th annual MLK Awards Luncheon

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

