Nominations sought for Grabill-Homan Community Peace Prize

All nominations or self-nominations must include two letters of support from individuals who can speak to the impact of the nominee’s activities and initiatives on the community.

The nominee also must write a 300- to 500-word description of a community need related to peace and conflict resolution that should receive public attention. A brief resume highlighting relevant peacemaking activities also is required.

Nominations should be sent as an attachment as an MS Word or PDF file via email to professor Noha Shawki at nohashawki@ilstu.edu. Questions also can be directed to Shawki at her email address.

The award has been given since 2011. The first recipient of the award was former McLean County Board member Barbara Findley Stuart of Normal, who was recognized for her involvement in many activities, including the McLean County Compact, People to People Festival and Victim Offender Reconciliation Program.

