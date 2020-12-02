 Skip to main content
Nominations sought for Grabill-Homan Community Peace Prize
0 comments

120320-blm-loc-1peaceprize

Joe Grabill talks about the history of the Vladimir-Canterbury Sister City Association in this 2019 photo. Nominations are being sought for the Grabill-Homan Community Peace Prize, named in honor of Grabill and the late Gerlof Homan.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Nominations for the Grabill-Homan Community Peace Prize are being accepted through Jan. 31 by Illinois State University’s Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies Program.

The award recognizes individual achievements in peacemaking, leadership, community service and activism. It is named for Joseph Grabill and the late Gerlof Homan, ISU emeritus professors of history who helped establish the interdisciplinary program

The person selected for the honor will receive a plaque in the spring.

Nominees must be residents of Bloomington or Normal and at least 21 years old. They must have a record of participation in peacemaking activities in the community in areas such as civil rights, cross-cultural understanding, economic and social justice, environmental protection and activities advancing peace and human dignity.

Their record of peacemaking activities may be in the workplace, family life or volunteer work.

All nominations or self-nominations must include two letters of support from individuals who can speak to the impact of the nominee’s activities and initiatives on the community.

The nominee also must write a 300- to 500-word description of a community need related to peace and conflict resolution that should receive public attention. A brief resume highlighting relevant peacemaking activities also is required.

Nominations should be sent as an attachment as an MS Word or PDF file via email to professor Noha Shawki at nohashawki@ilstu.edu. Questions also can be directed to Shawki at her email address.

The award has been given since 2011. The first recipient of the award was former McLean County Board member Barbara Findley Stuart of Normal, who was recognized for her involvement in many activities, including the McLean County Compact, People to People Festival and Victim Offender Reconciliation Program.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

