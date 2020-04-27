Nonprofit seeks mask donations for seniors

NORMAL — Faith in Action Bloomington-Normal is in need of mask donations for seniors served by the organization and its volunteers.
The nonprofit group needs masks for all 650 seniors and 400 volunteers as protection from COVID-19 as volunteers continue providing limited services to the seniors.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered on Friday that all Illinois residents over the age of two are required to wear a mask in public places. The masks will be mailed to all seniors with Faith in Action with an upcoming newsletter.
The organization is accepting handmade masks and commercial surgical masks. Patterns for handmade masks are available at the Centers for Disease and Control, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
Mask donations can be delivered to the Faith in Action office at 600 E. Willow St. Suite 201, in Normal. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. People can call the office at 309-827-7780 for curbside drop-off.
Faith in Action provides essential transportation and shopping for groceries for seniors. Essential transportation includes prioritizing rides for people needing dialysis, cancer treatments, essential doctors' appointments and grocery pickup.
Volunteers are calling care recipients to conduct check-ins and ensure their needs are met.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
