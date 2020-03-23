Normal adjusts public works schedule because of virus; reminds to flush only toilet paper

NORMAL — The Normal Public Works Department is changing its crew sizes to follow CDC guidelines to minimize exposure and transmission of coronavirus, and reminding people to flush only toilet paper.

Curbside garbage and recycling pickup will be maintained on regular pick-up days. Bulky waste and brush will continue to be collected curbside. Due to limited crew size, hold onto these items if possible and place them at the curb only if necessary. Place recycling bins on the curb only when they are full.

Ordering for trash and recycle carts is available at normal.org. Delivery might be delayed due to crew availability.

Landscape waste collection will be delayed until at least April 7. The waste includes organic yard and garden waste such as leaves and plant trimmings. Sticks and other “woody” trimmings are considered brush and may be piled loose at the curb. The landscape waste collection drop site is available but residents are encouraged to stay at home.

Free mulch pick-up is not available.

The Electronics Recycle Collection Facility, 1301 Warriner St., is closed. The April 4 collection is canceled.