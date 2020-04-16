Normal ag leader Gordon Ropp understood community and kids. Here are his lessons.

BLOOMINGTON — "Community" is a powerful word.
Community can mean consoling a disappointed child when you think no one is looking, cleaning a muddy roadside ditch when it's raining and talking with a nursing home resident who doesn't remember your name.
Gordon Ropp did all those things and more because Gordon Ropp understood community. I know because I was there, as were others.
Some people know Gordon as a former state director of agriculture, former state representative, farmer and from his service to organizations such as the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education.
But the Gordon Ropp I knew — and my family knew, and fellow 4-H families knew — was the longtime leader of the Silverleaf Let's Go Ag 4-H Club.
Yes, a man who knew movers and shakers on a first-name basis was even more at home advising a child on his or her 4-H project and dipping ice cream at the McLean County Fair.
At a time when an anxious world is looking for answers, here are some lessons from "Gordy" (with thanks to my wife, Kay, and our adult children, Jessie and Evan, for their ideas):
This is your community
Community service was important in Silverleaf. During our years with Silverleaf, kids and their parents got dirty cleaning ditches for Adopt-A-Highway and planting flowers for Adopt-A-Pot, sang Christmas carols at Heritage Manor in Normal, co-sponsored Red Cross blood drives, handed out water at triathlons, collected canned goods for the hungry, raised money for Make-A-Wish and honored veterans on Memorial Day.
"Many hands make light work," Gordon liked to say. And he was right.
The message that Gordon delivered by word and deed was "This is your community. Invest in it."
Failure is OK; learn from it
Gordon would encourage 4-H members to try projects they found challenging. He would say getting a white ribbon or a red ribbon at the county fair is OK as long as you tried. Just keep learning and improving and maybe you'll get a blue ribbon next time.
It wasn't the ribbon that counted most. It was the effort.
Anyone has the potential to be a leader
Are you shy, have an unusual sense of humor, don't like to listen, are differently abled? It didn't matter to Gordon. Everyone could learn and become a leader.
Public speaking wasn't an option at Silverleaf. All members had to do a talk. Several nervous children evolved into teens who were polished speakers.
But Gordon, who himself didn't hog the limelight, also understood that sometimes leaders are in the audience, not in the front of the room. So he encouraged club members to ask questions of speakers, whether the speaker was another kid or State Rep. Dan Brady.
You're never too old to learn
Gordon encouraged club members, even older ones, to listen during talks, demonstrations and tours, saying, "You just might learn something."
Gordon followed that advice himself, frequently asking speakers and tour guides questions after the kids had their chance.
He didn't mind admitting that someone else knew something that he didn't know, even if the other person was a child. He never lost that sense of wonder.
And for that, Gordon Ropp, here's your blue ribbon.
