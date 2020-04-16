Normal ag leader Gordon Ropp understood community and kids. Here are his lessons.

"Many hands make light work," Gordon liked to say. And he was right.

The message that Gordon delivered by word and deed was "This is your community. Invest in it."

Failure is OK; learn from it

Gordon would encourage 4-H members to try projects they found challenging. He would say getting a white ribbon or a red ribbon at the county fair is OK as long as you tried. Just keep learning and improving and maybe you'll get a blue ribbon next time.

It wasn't the ribbon that counted most. It was the effort.

Anyone has the potential to be a leader

Are you shy, have an unusual sense of humor, don't like to listen, are differently abled? It didn't matter to Gordon. Everyone could learn and become a leader.

Public speaking wasn't an option at Silverleaf. All members had to do a talk. Several nervous children evolved into teens who were polished speakers.