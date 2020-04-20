Normal approves Jersey Avenue water main project

NORMAL — The town of Normal will save $453,000 on the proposed Jersey Avenue water main replacement project and already officials are wondering how to best use the unexpected savings.
On Monday night, the council approved a $512,433 bid from George Gildner Inc. for the project that will replace approximately 2,400 feet of water main along Jersey between Robinwood Drive and Ethell Parkway. The budgeted line item was for $980,000.
“Those funds will remain in the water capital account and fortunately they will be available to fund another project perhaps,” said City Manager Pam Reece. “Maybe the next project will come in over budget and we might need those funds for that.
"In regards with how those funds are spent in the future, it will be in accordance with the town’s procurement policy. We will determine what project needs to be done or how we might have some needs available and potentially, those funds could be used to accommodate some future project or some future need.”
Council member Stan Nord pointed out there had been recent discussions of raising water rates to eliminate a shortage of approximately $100,000 in the town’s water revenue.
“This is a savings of $453,000 we just found,” he said. “I know that our water rate increase has been put on hold, but in light of this, and this is over four times the amount of money we were trying to get by raising the water rates. I would like to see the water rate increase canceled for this year.”
Reece said the council will receive updated information before any water rate increase is brought before the council, adding that there are several projects still on the wish list.
“Maybe it will be a good bidding environment to get some good pricing, so we will try to balance all of that,” Reece said. “We are aware of the impact of the water rate increase and how that could be delayed, possibly.”
The proposed water main project along Jersey relocates the main within the easement will not interfere with the construction of a new bridge.
The project also addresses an existing problem with several water services running from the main to residences crossing property lines. Currently, if a property owner has a problem with their water service, they may have to cross a neighbor’s property to make the repair.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance to allow the town to use its private activity bond volume cap for a mortgage credit certificate program. The town approved sponsoring the mortgage credit certificate program through Monarch Mortgage Management on March 2.
The program allows first-time home buyers to receive a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 per year for the life of the mortgage through participating lenders. It is intended to help low- to moderate-income families purchase homes.
The town is not at risk for sponsoring the program and will not incur any additional expenditures, Reece said.
