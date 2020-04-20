Normal approves Jersey Avenue water main project

“This is a savings of $453,000 we just found,” he said. “I know that our water rate increase has been put on hold, but in light of this, and this is over four times the amount of money we were trying to get by raising the water rates. I would like to see the water rate increase canceled for this year.”

Reece said the council will receive updated information before any water rate increase is brought before the council, adding that there are several projects still on the wish list.

“Maybe it will be a good bidding environment to get some good pricing, so we will try to balance all of that,” Reece said. “We are aware of the impact of the water rate increase and how that could be delayed, possibly.”

The proposed water main project along Jersey relocates the main within the easement will not interfere with the construction of a new bridge.

The project also addresses an existing problem with several water services running from the main to residences crossing property lines. Currently, if a property owner has a problem with their water service, they may have to cross a neighbor’s property to make the repair.