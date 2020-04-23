Normal-based Midwest Food Bank gets $300,000 COVID grant to support statewide food procurement, distribution

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank, based in Bloomington-Normal, has been awarded $300,000 from The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to support food procurement and distribution across Illinois.
"This grant will support Midwest Food Bank's ongoing efforts to distribute food to our non-profit partners across the state," said Monica Scheuer, executive director of Midwest Food Bank-Peoria Division. "Our primary concern is ensuring local food pantries have full shelves as they face the additional strain of serving newly unemployed workers amid quarantine."
The response fund, chaired by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, sister to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, provides flexible funding to nonprofit organizations across the state to supply resources to individuals and households most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Midwest Food Bank is receiving money from the second round of grants.
The response fund has raised more than $30 million from more than 2,400 donors since it launched on March 28.
"I am so proud to see Illinoisans stepping up and helping each other through these challenging times," J.B. Pritzker said in a prepared statement. "Thousands of Illinoisans have now contributed to this fund and I'm thrilled to see these resources going to organizations doing critical work in our communities."
Midwest Food Bank has eight locations in the United States, including the Normal location at 2031 Warehouse Road, and sites in East Africa and Haiti.
