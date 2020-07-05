Normal considers $630,000 project to address Sugar Creek erosion, flooding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A $630,505 construction project on a portion of Sugar Creek bank could begin as early as late July with Normal Town Council approval.

The Normal Town Council is set to approve a contract with Stark Excavation Inc. of Bloomington for the "Creek Bank Stabilization" project, which will improve water flow and address flooding concerns along Sugar Creek.

The bank in question is a portion of the creek that runs from College Avenue to north of Blair Drive. It is a continuation of a project to stabilize the creek bank, and prior work was done on the bank from Vernon and College avenues in 2015.

"It's a pretty major construction project," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "That creek bank has been on our radar for a while. There's been a lot of erosion in recent years; that's why we identified it as an issue in our storm water management plan."

In recent years town staff identified issues with the erosion of Sugar Creek bank flooding residential backyards and believes the improvement and planting along the bank will fix erosion and flooding issues.