Normal considers $630,000 project to address Sugar Creek erosion, flooding

NORMAL — A $630,505 construction project on a portion of Sugar Creek bank could begin as early as late July with Normal Town Council approval.
The Normal Town Council is set to approve a contract with Stark Excavation Inc. of Bloomington for the "Creek Bank Stabilization" project, which will improve water flow and address flooding concerns along Sugar Creek.
The bank in question is a portion of the creek that runs from College Avenue to north of Blair Drive. It is a continuation of a project to stabilize the creek bank, and prior work was done on the bank from Vernon and College avenues in 2015.
"It's a pretty major construction project," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "That creek bank has been on our radar for a while. There's been a lot of erosion in recent years; that's why we identified it as an issue in our storm water management plan."
In recent years town staff identified issues with the erosion of Sugar Creek bank flooding residential backyards and believes the improvement and planting along the bank will fix erosion and flooding issues.
If council approves the contract bid with Stark Excavation Inc., then construction could begin in late July and with completion this fall, Reece said.
Prior to the meeting council will hold two public hearings on the proposed amendment of the Community Development Block Grant citizen participation and consolidated plans.
Council had two public meetings regarding the plans in May, but is holding a second public hearing due to a publication error, Reece said.
In other business council will hear two presentations, one from the Illinois Fire Juniors and the other from Connect Transit.
The Illinois Fire Juniors will be speaking on the group's plan to build a 100-acre multi-sports complex in north Normal, which they hope to begin the process by fall.
Connect Transit will also be presenting on the outcome of its Connect to the Future Work Group and final recommendations. The work group was formed last year by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees to engage the community.
The group later approved a list of 13 recommendations, including a fixed-route, one-way fare of $1.25 for all riders, including Connect Mobility, and a fixed $40 rate for monthly passes.
In addition to the recommendations, Connect Transit will also discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its budget and changes it has made in response.
