Normal council to consider utility fee hikes

The delay in increases amounted to a $48,000 loss to the water fund, $76,000 in the sewer fund and $134,000 in the general fund.

The water and sewer funds are enterprise funds, in which all revenue is used to maintain operations and for water and sewer capital projects.

"For the utility, the water and sewer utility accounts, that does impact their fund balance," said Reece. "We are able to plan for, and we're still planning to do, our capital investment projects."

The delayed increases, she said, "might impact down the road, but right now we're confident we can continue to move forward with our operations and capital investment plan."

In other business, council will vote on amending the tree protection and preservation ordinance.

The amendment is an update that is required as part of a $15,000 grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through the Urban and Community Forestry program of the United States Forest Service.