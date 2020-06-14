Normal council to consider utility fee hikes

NORMAL — Normal town staff are predicting a $258,000 drop in Normal's water, sewer and general funds because of a delay in implementing utility hikes.
The City Council agreed informally in March to delay planned town water, sewer and waste rate increases to July 1. The council is expected to formally enact the proposal during Monday's meeting.
"It does certainly impact our fund balance, but we continue to provide waste removal services and we will just adapt accordingly in terms of the general fund," said City Manager Pam Reece.
The virtual meeting will be live-streamed through the town's YouTube page beginning 7 p.m.
Those interested in public comment must provide their full name and phone number to be called into the meeting. Email the city clerk at ahounker@normal.org prior to 6:30 p.m.
Council members agreed to delay the hikes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its uncertain financial impact on the town and its residents. The town also delayed water shut-offs.
The fee increases included an increase in a monthly system maintenance fee from $5.99 to $6.11; a water rate fee increase from $6.57 per 1,000 gallons to $6.70 per 1,000 gallons; a sewer fee increase from $2.44 to $2.65 per 1,000 gallons; and a waste service fee increase from $26 to 30 per month.
The delay in increases amounted to a $48,000 loss to the water fund, $76,000 in the sewer fund and $134,000 in the general fund.
The water and sewer funds are enterprise funds, in which all revenue is used to maintain operations and for water and sewer capital projects.
"For the utility, the water and sewer utility accounts, that does impact their fund balance," said Reece. "We are able to plan for, and we're still planning to do, our capital investment projects."
The delayed increases, she said, "might impact down the road, but right now we're confident we can continue to move forward with our operations and capital investment plan."
In other business, council will vote on amending the tree protection and preservation ordinance.
The amendment is an update that is required as part of a $15,000 grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through the Urban and Community Forestry program of the United States Forest Service.
The grant funded a tree inventory of the town's urban forest. The inventory by Davey Resource Group will be completed later this month.
An outreach coordinator for Morton Arboretum, which administers the Urban and Community Forestry Program, has identified certain areas in the town's current tree protection and preservation ordinance that were either lacking or in need of revisions, according to town staff.
Council members also will consider several resolutions and contract renewals, including reauthorizing an agreement among Bloomington, Normal, McLean County and the Ecology Action Center for the household hazardous waste collection and facility feasibility study program; and a proposed ordinance conditionally approving the final plat for the resubdivision of lots 29, 33 and part of lot 30 in Garling Heights West Subdivision at the southwest corner of Fort Jesse Road and Susan Drive.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.