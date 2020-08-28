Normal emergency order caps gatherings near Illinois State University to 10 people

Violations of ordinance requirements will be deemed a “nuisance party,” with gathering hosts and attendees subject to fines. Failure to comply could result in fines up to $750 for hosts and attendees, the town said.

The second emergency order, effective at 5 p.m. Monday, requires customers of establishments with liquor licenses to be seated to be served, to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while standing and to observe social distancing measures.

Customers may stand only for limited purposes, including using the restroom, placing an order at a designated service area or while picking up an order for carry-out. No more than two patrons may stand to use any individual arcade game, dart board, pool table, or similar game or entertainment device at any time, the town said.

Liquor licensees are responsible for enforcing these standards and for posting requirements regarding seating and face coverings at all entrances. Customers refusing to comply with these requirements are in violation and subject to fines of up to $750 per violation, the town said.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said fighting COVID-19 is a community effort.