Normal emergency order caps gatherings near Illinois State University to 10 people

NORMAL — Mayor Chris Koos has issued two emergency orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near Illinois State University and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served.
The Normal Town Council is set to consider extending both measures at a special meeting Wednesday. Those in violation could face fines up to $750, although Koos said the town is seeking cooperation and would try to avoid issuing fines if possible.
“Increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, with a rolling positivity rate of more than 8%. Through contact tracing, we understand the majority of these cases are a result of large gatherings and/or frequenting drinking establishments,” Koos said. “We have to do something to stop the continued increase of the positivity rate. Ultimately, our goal is to keep businesses open. We don’t want to take steps back in Restore Illinois plans.”
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate was over 8% for three consecutive days as of Friday, and the health department announced 80 new cases.
In a statement, the town of Normal said the orders could be enforced by the Normal Police, Fire and Inspections Departments; Illinois State University Police; and the McLean County Health Department. ISU President Larry Dietz and the McLean County Health Department both offered support for the measures.
"The university has many COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place and members of the campus community are strongly urged to abide by those guidelines during their off-campus activities," Dietz said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the initiative of the Town of Normal and will continue to be a partner in the fight against COVID-19."
The first emergency order limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people, including the host, in the area around the university as defined by the town's Parking Impact Zone, as well as multifamily residential buildings anywhere in the town or common areas and parking lots related to these buildings. It is effective immediately.
SEE THE PARKING IMPACT ZONE:
In addition, the town said, the following requirements apply to parties or gatherings on private property:
- Face coverings are required for people over the age of 2 and those able to medically tolerate a face covering when unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others;
- The host must maintain an occupancy count and immediately provide that count upon the request of any enforcement officer;
- The party or gathering must comply with any other guidance related to social distancing or the gatherings issued by the state and county health department;
- There may not be more than one party or gathering present in any common area or parking lot related to a dwelling or multifamily structure.
Violations of ordinance requirements will be deemed a “nuisance party,” with gathering hosts and attendees subject to fines. Failure to comply could result in fines up to $750 for hosts and attendees, the town said.
The second emergency order, effective at 5 p.m. Monday, requires customers of establishments with liquor licenses to be seated to be served, to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while standing and to observe social distancing measures.
Customers may stand only for limited purposes, including using the restroom, placing an order at a designated service area or while picking up an order for carry-out. No more than two patrons may stand to use any individual arcade game, dart board, pool table, or similar game or entertainment device at any time, the town said.
Liquor licensees are responsible for enforcing these standards and for posting requirements regarding seating and face coverings at all entrances. Customers refusing to comply with these requirements are in violation and subject to fines of up to $750 per violation, the town said.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said fighting COVID-19 is a community effort.
"Controlling the spread of the virus relies greatly on individuals acting responsibly and doing what evidence shows will protect them and those around them, including avoiding large gatherings and wearing face coverings. The mayor’s emergency orders clearly show an expectation of behavior, demonstrating the town of Normal’s dedication to health and protection of the public. Our community is being proactive to stop the current trajectory. For the citizens of McLean County, we are all committed to doing what we can to move things in the right direction."
The Normal Town Council's special meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be held via Zoom.
Anyone who wants to make a public comment at the meeting must register before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by emailing their full name and phone number that will be used to call into the meeting to the city clerk at ahuonker@normal.org.
