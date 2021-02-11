Normal enacts parking ban to clear snow

As of Wednesday, the monthly average temperature at O’Hare International Airport is 15.8, which 9.3 degrees below normal, according to weather service meteorologist Brett Borchardt.

“If the month ended now, it would rank as the third coldest on record, but we don’t think we’re gonna finish there,” Borchardt said Thursday morning. “Toward the end of the month we’re going trend back to normal. It looks like toward the end of next week, we should start to get back to normal.”