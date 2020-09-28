Normal expands electronic recycling hours

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The town of Normal expanded electronic recycling drop off location hours to include the first Saturday of each month.

The drop-off location at the Public Works building, 1301 Warriner St., is available from 8 a.m. to noon starting Saturday. It is in addition to the regular self-service electronic recycling drop off available 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People may recycle computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cellphones, video recorders, cameras and more at the location.

Items that have Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers, are not accepted.

There is signage at the location indicating where each type of electronic should be left.

The drop-off location is not available for businesses or people who are not McLean County residents.

More information about the recycling program is available at the town's website. People can contact the Public Works office 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at (309) 454-9571.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

