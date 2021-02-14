Normal Fire Department: No hazard in Sugar Creek water

NORMAL — Some residents in Normal have noticed a strange coloring in the water of Sugar Creek, but officials say there is no risk.

“We wanted to pass along some information as soon as we could to help alleviate concerns regarding the strange coloring in the water of Sugar Creek downstream from the train derailment,” the Normal Fire Department said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

“The material has been identified as non-toxic water-soluble paint that was in one of the trailers that was involved in the fire,” officials said. “A coordinated effort between Union Pacific Railroad, Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Normal Fire Department officials resulted in all appropriate measures being taken to identify the substance and ensure that it was not hazardous.”