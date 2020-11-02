Normal Lions Club food drive set for Nov. 14

NORMAL — The Normal Lions Club is holding a food drive to benefit the Center for Hope Outreach Ministries, Bloomington. The drive-up and drop-off “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Break for the Holidays” benefit will run from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at the Center for Hope, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Food needs include boxed goods such as potatoes, pasta, helper meals, flavored rice, and macaroni and cheese; canned goods including evaporated milk, chicken, tuna, salmon, vegetables, fruit, soups; snack crackers; peanut butter and jelly.
Household items needed include cleaning and sanitizer supplies, aluminum foil paper, plastic plates, aluminum baking pans, toilet paper, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo, conditioner, dental supplies, deodorant, shaving supplies, bath soap and shower gel.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
