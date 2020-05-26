Normal Lions Club food drive to help ministries

NORMAL — The Normal Lions Club is holding a food drive to benefit the Center for Hope Outreach Ministries, Bloomington. The drive-up and drop-off benefit will run from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 at the Center for Hope, 1308 E. Empire St.
Food needs include boxed goods such as potatoes, pasta, helper meals, flavored rice, and macaroni and cheese; canned goods including evaporated milk, chicken, tuna, salmon, vegetables, fruit, soups; snack crackers; peanut butter and jelly.
Household items needed include cleaning and sanitizer supplies, toilet paper, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo, conditioner, dental supplies, deodorant, shaving supplies, bath soap and shower gel.
