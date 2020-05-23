You are the owner of this article.
Normal Police warn of phone scam
Normal Police warn of phone scam

The Town of Normal Police Department has more than 16,000 people following its posts.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL – Police in Normal say they have received reports of a telephone scam in which callers are being threatened with arrest unless they transfer money to the caller.

“The caller is identifying themselves as an NPD Officer and threatening a warrant arrest,” the police department posted on social media Saturday afternoon. “The caller (will) then request personal identifying information along with requesting a money transfer to take care of the warrant.”

Police remind citizens that no police agency will call you threatening to arrest in exchange for personal information and money. Citizens are asked to be cautious of these situations and immediately terminate the call.

Callers who wish to remain report crimes and remain anonymous may call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If the tip leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) the caller may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

