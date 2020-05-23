Normal Police warn of phone scam

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
The Town of Normal Police Department has more than 16,000 people following its posts.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL – Police in Normal say they have received reports of a telephone scam in which callers are being threatened with arrest unless they transfer money to the caller.
“The caller is identifying themselves as an NPD Officer and threatening a warrant arrest,”
the police department posted on social media Saturday afternoon. “The caller (will) then request personal identifying information along with requesting a money transfer to take care of the warrant.”
Police remind citizens that no police agency will call you threatening to arrest in exchange for personal information and money. Citizens are asked to be cautious of these situations and immediately terminate the call.
Callers who wish to remain report crimes and remain anonymous may call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If the tip leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) the caller may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
090119-blm-loc-1digitization
Men stand in front of a "War News" board at the former Pantagraph building, 301 W. Washington St. in Bloomington, after Nazi Germany invaded Poland to begin World War II on Sept. 1, 1939. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from donated Pantagraph negatives by McLean County Museum of History, imaging company Picturae and the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
OLIN PIERCY, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-2digitization
Legendary sprinter Jesse Owens crosses the finish line during a race at a Central Illinois sporting event on June 27, 1938. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from negatives by McLean County Museum of History and partners.
MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-3digitization
Nuns pay their respects during a flag raising at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington for what would have been Florence Nightingale's 119th birthday on May 12, 1939. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from donated Pantagraph negatives by McLean County Museum of History, imaging company Picturae and the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
CHARLOTTE L. FITZHENRY, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-4digitization
Aviation legend Amelia Earhart poses with the fourth edition of Scoop, The Pantagraph's airplane, on April 7, 1936. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from donated Pantagraph negatives by McLean County Museum of History, imaging company Picturae and the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
FRANK BILL, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-5digitization
Civilian Conservation Corps recruits pose outside the Bloomington Post Office on March 29, 1934. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from negatives by McLean County Museum of History and partners.
FRANK BILL, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-6digitization
A doctor examines Miller Park Zoo's newborn monkey, Mipa, on May 6, 1936. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from negatives by McLean County Museum of History and partners.
W. ELDRED RICHARDSON, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-7digitization
Harold Jewett, right, tattoos his wife, Lorraine, as their young son watches on Nov. 6, 1937. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from negatives by McLean County Museum of History and partners.
JOHN TEMPLE, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-8digitization
Central Illinois attorney Lewis Probasco performs a one-handed handstand on the roof of the McLean County YMCA while other athletes and a four-piece band watch on Aug. 1, 1938. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from negatives by McLean County Museum of History and partners.
JOHN TEMPLE, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-9digitization
A man drives horses pulling weights during a draft horse pulling contest on Aug. 10, 1938. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from Pantagraph negatives by McLean County Museum of History, imaging company Picturae and the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
FRANK BILL, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
090119-blm-loc-10digitization
Members of the Young Men's Club have a "summer snowball fight" on Aug. 12, 1941. This photo and 37,000 others were restored from donated Pantagraph negatives by McLean County Museum of History, imaging company Picturae and the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
FRANK BILL, PANTAGRAPH COLLECTION, MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.