Normal prepares to reopen restaurants

Applications are available at the town clerk’s office. Business owners must sign and return the form before opening an outdoor dining area.

Rules for the temporary outdoor dining areas include, but are not limited to: no smoking permitted, no amplified sound allowed, patrons must have access to indoor restrooms (port-a-potties not allowed), open alcohol may not be removed from dining areas, outdoor dining areas will close at 10 p.m., all regulations by the State or the McLean County Health Department apply, and ADA accessibility and accessible parking must be maintained.

The changes will remain in effect until June 30. Patrons will find each restaurant is responsible for enforcing these rules as they reopen, and the Town reminds patrons that social distancing and handwashing protocols should be followed.