Normal prepares to reopen restaurants

NORMAL – On-street parking spaces in Uptown Normal will be transformed into 10-minute curbside pick-up spots and dining spaces with picnic tables Friday as restaurants begin to reopen under new guidelines.
Parking was banned at 2 a.m. Friday, to help prepare for the redesign.
Picnic tables will be available for use by noon, officials said in a statement released Thursday. To help all Uptown businesses facilitate curbside service, 10-minute parking spaces have been designated. Uptown roads will be open, and drivers are asked to take extra precautions during this temporary setup. While the picnic tables are in place, parking will be free in the Uptown Station and College Avenue parking decks.
Restaurants can begin outdoor dining options Friday, but must get approval from local authorities before moving forward with reopening.
The Town of Normal released a set of guidelines to assist restaurants planning to offer outdoor services, allowing food and beverage service to adjacent properties such as parking lots.
“Town staff have moved quickly to establish and communicate guidelines to assist businesses in restarting dining services under the Restore Illinois Phase 3 temporary guidelines,” said Mayor Chris Koos in a statement released Thursday. “We have adapted regulations to permit outdoor food and alcohol services and streamlined the application process.”
Applications are available at the town clerk’s office. Business owners must sign and return the form before opening an outdoor dining area.
Rules for the temporary outdoor dining areas include, but are not limited to: no smoking permitted, no amplified sound allowed, patrons must have access to indoor restrooms (port-a-potties not allowed), open alcohol may not be removed from dining areas, outdoor dining areas will close at 10 p.m., all regulations by the State or the McLean County Health Department apply, and ADA accessibility and accessible parking must be maintained.
The changes will remain in effect until June 30. Patrons will find each restaurant is responsible for enforcing these rules as they reopen, and the Town reminds patrons that social distancing and handwashing protocols should be followed.
“We are excited to see and serve people at both locations,” said Jeremy Christy of Destihl. “We have added tables and extended the patio area to the parking lot at Destihl Restaurant. Feel free to bring a blanket and have a picnic on our green space at Destihl Brewery. All restaurants are counting on our customers to be patient as we adapt to this new approach and offer service in an open and safe environment.”
