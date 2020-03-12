Normal's St. Pat's parade canceled; council meeting still a go

Each year the parade attracts between 60 and 70 entries, as well as a crowd of onlookers. This year would have been its 10th annual celebration.

"They are the ones that will be impacted and we would really encourage anyone that would consider any contributions to the children’s home and aid society," Finley said. "They would be appreciative to make up some of the funds that they will not see now.

People can make a donation to Children's Home and Aid at www.childrenshomeandaid.org.

At this time Koos said he expects more event cancellations, but could not say which events or when they would be canceled.

Normal City Council will continue to meet as planned on Monday at 7 p.m. in Uptown Station. The meetings are live-streamed on the town's Facebook page if people are concerned about attending, Koos said.

Koos encourages people to continue following developments and warning regarding the virus and to stay informed.

"I think people are trying to be cautious," Koos said. "It's really still unknown how much that virus is going to hit this community. It's going to hit this community, I think. It's just when and how hard."

