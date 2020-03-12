Normal's St. Pat's parade canceled; council meeting still a go

NORMAL — Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in uptown Normal is canceled amid growing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
"We just thought it would be prudent," said Mayor Chris Koos. "It's a candy parade where kids get candy and there's a lot of handling going on and we didn't think that was an appropriate path to take."
The local parade is among many across the country canceled because of coronavirus.
In a statement, sponsor McLean County Irish Heritage Society said, "Due to health and safety concerns we regretfully will be canceling this year’s Saint Patrick’s day parade scheduled for Saturday, March 14."
The parade will not be rescheduled, said Maggie Bratcher, president of the McLean County Irish Heritage Society. The society is looking into hosting a different event that would coincide a summer music festival in Uptown Normal, said Parade Chairman Neil Finlen.
The parade is a fundraiser for the Children's Home and Aid Central Region and generates around $5,000 in donations yearly.
“It’s a shame, but it’s just kind of the situation that we’re in right now,” said Finlen. "It was just always one of those feel good things to get people out after a long winter and kind of enjoy each others company and celebrate the irish traditions. It was also a nice gathering for the uptown area to enjoy that setting. It certainly makes us sad."
Each year the parade attracts between 60 and 70 entries, as well as a crowd of onlookers. This year would have been its 10th annual celebration.
"They are the ones that will be impacted and we would really encourage anyone that would consider any contributions to the children’s home and aid society," Finley said. "They would be appreciative to make up some of the funds that they will not see now.
People can make a donation to Children's Home and Aid at www.childrenshomeandaid.org.
At this time Koos said he expects more event cancellations, but could not say which events or when they would be canceled.
Normal City Council will continue to meet as planned on Monday at 7 p.m. in Uptown Station. The meetings are live-streamed on the town's Facebook page if people are concerned about attending, Koos said.
Koos encourages people to continue following developments and warning regarding the virus and to stay informed.
"I think people are trying to be cautious," Koos said. "It's really still unknown how much that virus is going to hit this community. It's going to hit this community, I think. It's just when and how hard."