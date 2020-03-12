Normal's St. Pat's parade cancelled

An Irish flag is carried down North Street by representatives of Children's Home & Aid, who benefited from the ninth annual Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in uptown Normal has been cancelled.
Normal Police Department confirmed the cancellation.
The local parade is among many across the country cancelled because of coronavirus.
In a statement, sponsor McLean County Irish Heritage Society said, "Due to health and safety concerns we regretfully will be canceling this year’s Saint Patrick’s day parade scheduled for Saturday, March 14."
No other information, including the possibility of rescheduling, was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
