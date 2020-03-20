Normal to close first floor of Uptown Station
Normal to close first floor of Uptown Station

NORMAL – The first floor of Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, will close starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and remain closed until further notice.

Ticketing agents will be unavailable. Make travel arrangements online or by phone.

Amtrak, www.amtrak.com, (800) 872-7245

Burlington Trailways, www.burlingtontrailways.com, (309) 451-5380

Connect Transit, www.connect-transit.com, (309) 828-9833

Peoria Charter, www.peoriacharter.com, (309) 662-6951

Greyhound, www.greyhound.com, (800) 231-2222

ADA Accessible Port-a-potties and wash stations will be placed at the bus bay and the train platform, and the gates will be open at the Uptown Station, Marriott, and College Avenue parking decks.

