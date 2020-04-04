Normal woman, friends buy lunch for local grocery store employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — As an employee of State Farm, Trisha Dowd of Normal is grateful that she has some advantages that others don’t.

“Through all of this coronavirus situation, I can work from home and my pay isn’t interrupted and I am not out in the public because of my job,” she said. “But I know not everyone has that opportunity.”

For instance, grocery store workers don’t have the option to work from home and Dowd wanted to show them that their efforts are appreciated.

“I normally shop at Kroger’s on College Avenue and one of the baggers is the son of the woman who does my hair,” she said. “He is so sweet and the kid works so hard. They are risking their own safety and they are so busy and I just thought we should do something nice for them.”

So, Dowd decided to buy them lunch and sent e-mails to 12 to 15 friends, asking for donations.

She received more than $300 and on Friday treated the employees to lunch from Avanti’s and cookies from Insomnia.

Vivian, a Kroger associate, said the employees appreciated the gesture.