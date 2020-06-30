Normal woman taken to hospital after Macon County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — A Normal woman was one of two people taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after semi tractor-trailer collided with a Hyundai in northwest Macon County.

Illinois State Police said the crash took place at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Hyundai, driven by the 20-year-old Normal woman, was traveling southbound on Kenney Road and failed to yield at Illinois 121, police said. The semi, driven by a 54-year-old Tolono man, was traveling eastbound on the highway and struck the Hyundai in the passenger side.

The semi then left the road and overturned. Both drivers were taken to hospitals.

Police said the Normal woman was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

