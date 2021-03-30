Not In Our Town, Bloomington-Normal leaders stand with Asian American community in wake of violence

BLOOMINGTON — Several community members, including elected officials and leaders in education, religious and community organizations, called for an end to violence, standing in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement issued Tuesday.

Led by Not In Our Town and Not In Our Schools, the statement reads “We are a better and a stronger people when we celebrate the human gifts of every individual.”

“Our human fabric was torn again” in the fatal attacks on March 16 in Atlanta that resulted in the deaths of Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Paul Andre Michels, Hyun Jung Grant, Soon Chung Park, Suncha Kim and Yong Ae Yue.

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz is also listed among the deceased victims in the NIOT/NIOS statement, though reports indicate he survived the attack.