Not In Our Town to host film, discussion Monday night

BLOOMINGTON — A public discussion on how local police departments can promote greater community involvement and responsiveness will follow a documentary on a New Jersey police department that did the same 25 years ago, leading to the formation of the local Not in Our Town chapter.

Not In Our Town Bloomington – Normal will host a zoom showing and discussion of the film “Camden’s Turn,” about how the Camden, New Jersey police department reoriented itself, said Mike Matejka, chairman of the NIOT-BN. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

“As police practices come under scrutiny and various change proposals are made, this film is an excellent look at an inner-city department that went through a profound cultural and practical shift, working closely with neighbors to improve relationships and effectiveness,” Matejka said. “Hopefully watching this film together and then sharing ideas will allow us to consider next steps locally.”