Not In Our Town to host film, discussion Monday night
Not In Our Town to host film, discussion Monday night

BLOOMINGTON — A public discussion on how local police departments can promote greater community involvement and responsiveness will follow a documentary on a New Jersey police department that did the same 25 years ago, leading to the formation of the local Not in Our Town chapter.

Not In Our Town Bloomington – Normal will host a zoom showing and discussion of the film “Camden’s Turn,” about how the Camden, New Jersey police department reoriented itself, said Mike Matejka, chairman of the NIOT-BN. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

“As police practices come under scrutiny and various change proposals are made, this film is an excellent look at an inner-city department that went through a profound cultural and practical shift, working closely with neighbors to improve relationships and effectiveness,” Matejka said. “Hopefully watching this film together and then sharing ideas will allow us to consider next steps locally.”

The event is co-sponsored by the YWCA of McLean County, NAACP Bloomington-Normal Branch, Next Gen Initiative, McLean County Interfaith Alliance, both the Bloomington and the Normal Human Relations Commissions, Normal Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State University Police Department.

Not In Our Town has been active in promoting police unity since the death of George Floyd sparked protests both nationally and locally.

The event is free and open to the public. An Eventbrite sign-up can be found at: https://bit.ly/2NAfBFN

To watch the film and participate in the moderated zoom small group chat rooms, Monday night at 7 p.m. sign on at https://bit.ly/3g9hFAV.

Camden’s Turn was produced by Not In Our Town as part of The Guardians a series of programs for law enforcement agencies about promising practices that emerged from the President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

For the past 25 years, all-volunteer Not In Our Town has been active in the McLean County community. The mission is to stop hate, address bullying and build a safe and inclusive community, Matejka said in a statement released Friday.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

