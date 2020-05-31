'Now they will listen': 1,000 attend Bloomington rally, march against racism

That officer now faces murder charges. He and three others were fired shortly after cellphone video of the incident became public.

“Two nights ago, I cried,” said Justin Turner, 17, of Normal, told those assembled at the Bloomington rally. “I cried myself to sleep. Because I felt hopeless. I called my friend in the middle of the night wondering, as a black man, if I had worth. I shouldn’t have to do that, but America has made me do that. We have to use our voice. Instagram posts ain’t enough. We have to use our voice right here. We aren’t going to get through this by killing each other. We are going to get through this by peace. They weren’t going to listen, but now they will listen. But we can’t get through this by fighting.”