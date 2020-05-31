'Now they will listen': 1,000 attend Bloomington rally, march against racism

BLOOMINGTON — A peaceful rally and march against racism and to show support for George Floyd was marred Sunday when a motorcyclist deliberately drove through a post-march crowd in downtown Bloomington, apparently injuring a woman before speeding away.
The woman was conscious and raised her hand in a salute as she was loaded into an ambulance. Police said the woman did not appear to be badly injured. Police said they are looking for the motorcyclist but did not have a description of the rider.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several witnesses told The Pantagraph the motorcyclist's actions appeared deliberate. A couple of hours later, around 9 p.m., a group of about 150 people, mostly in their 20s, walked along Grove Street from Washington to Center streets, before heading to the Bloomington Police Department.
It was a sour end to an otherwise positive afternoon that drew about 1,000 people to the lawn of the McLean County Law and Justice Center for a rally hosted by the Bloomington-Normal chapters of the NAACP and Not in Our Town. The crowd represented all colors and ages, many carrying signs of support for Floyd, a black man who died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
That officer now faces murder charges. He and three others were fired shortly after cellphone video of the incident became public.
“Two nights ago, I cried,” said Justin Turner, 17, of Normal, told those assembled at the Bloomington rally. “I cried myself to sleep. Because I felt hopeless. I called my friend in the middle of the night wondering, as a black man, if I had worth. I shouldn’t have to do that, but America has made me do that. We have to use our voice. Instagram posts ain’t enough. We have to use our voice right here. We aren’t going to get through this by killing each other. We are going to get through this by peace. They weren’t going to listen, but now they will listen. But we can’t get through this by fighting.”
Linda Foster, president of the local NAACP chapter, said, “In order for this to work, we have to be together. Some of you are here because you are mad as hell. Some of you are here because you are horrified of what you have seen and what you have experienced. Some of you are in pain, frustrated and angry. Some of you are tired of seeing African American men dying at the hands of the police. Some of you are here because you want to fight for equality and some are here because you want change. ... We can be that change.”
“We are being killed by two pandemics,” added Alexander Phillips, 18, of Bloomington. “One has been killing Americans for only a few months while the other has been killing us since we stepped foot on this land. Systematic racism of people of color is all too familiar to us and we are all so tired. My generation has established our own methods of speaking for what we believe is right, but hashtag after hashtag and profile picture change after profile picture change and post after post, we are still not being heard.”
Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath was met at first with a mixture of cheers and boos. As he began to speak to the crowd, he was at times drowned out by a chorus of “I can’t breathe,” a reference to words Floyd used before his death.
“I will tell you that what we all saw in Minneapolis was horrific,” Donath said. “The officers involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We join other police officers and organizations in calling out their actions. They do not represent our way of life. I join you in condemning the actions of those officers.”
Donath added the Bloomington Police Department continues to work and train so that a similar situation doesn’t happen here.
Normal Chief Rick Bleichner and Illinois State University Chief Aaron Woodruff were expected to speak, but did not take the podium.
After the rally, several hundred people walked north on East Street to Locust, then up Center to Madison street, chanting slogans, holding signs and encouraging motorists to honk in support. Police cars followed the group to provide a barrier from vehicles.
Nala Buchanan of Bloomington held a sign asking for equality. "I'm waiting for change. Something has to happen and I feel like it's time," she said. "We don't want to stop until we get the justice we need for everyone."
It was when the group marched south on Madison, apparently to return to the Law and Justice Center lawn, that one of two motorcyclists at a stoplight drove through the group and then sped south on Madison.
"This is just horrible," Mayor Tari Renner said. "I went to the rally and everything seemed peaceful. And then something like this happens. I don’t know the details of what this person did, but it comes at a really bad time, clearly at the end of a rally that is trying to promote justice and healing and moving forward in a nonviolent way.
“That is what was stressed consistently in the pre-rally events in front of the McLean County history museum as well as at the rally itself,” Renner said.
Shortly after the woman was struck, members of the crowd approached 10 state troopers and other officers, saying "Hands up, don't shoot." The officers did not respond to the shouts but then several kneeled, bringing shouts of support from the crowd. Another officer fist-bumped crowd members. The officers then went into the sheriff's department and most of the crowd departed. Sandage and another officer returned later, talking individually to those who remained.
Lenore Sobota, Maria Nagle and David Proeber contributed information for this story.
