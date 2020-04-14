Number of Illinois background check requests for gun transactions breaks records in March

CHICAGO — The Illinois State Police received a record number of background check requests for potential firearms transactions in March, with the vast majority coming in the last two weeks of the month as concerns over the new coronavirus heightened and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order took effect.
The state police Firearms Transfer Inquiry Program processed 60,332 inquiries — which don’t all necessarily represent a sale — in March, with 52,173 requests coming in the final two weeks of the month. That’s a 35% jump over the number of requests processed in March 2019 and nearly double the 33,605 processed in February.
The Firearms Transfer Inquiry Program allows federally licensed gun dealers to conduct checks on potential buyers before making a sale. Gun shops are one of the categories of “essential” businesses allowed to remain open under Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which went into effect March 21.
“We wanted to make sure that people had the ability to protect themselves if they needed to,” Pritzker said at a news conference earlier this month when asked why gun stores were allowed to remain open. “There are a number of things that I think one person might not consider essential and somebody else would consider essential.”
The Illinois State Police also announced last week an emergency rule easing renewal requirements for Firearm Owner Identification cards and concealed carry permits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective immediately, FOID cards and concealed carry permits will remain valid during the duration of Pritzker’s disaster proclamation and for 12 months after if the holders submit renewal applications, even if they weren’t submitted before the expiration date.
Concealed carry permit holders will not have to submit proof of the required three-hour training with their renewal applications and will have 12 months after the end of the disaster proclamation to submit proof of completing the training.
The state police will continue to enforce FOID card and concealed carry rules, and card holders who receive revocation notices are required to comply.
The disaster proclamation currently extends through April 30. Even before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Illinois, gun rights groups were suing the state police for delays in processing FOID card and concealed carry permit applications.
One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit is the Illinois State Rifle Association, which negotiated the new rules with the state police.
“The upshot is FOID card holders will be able to keep their FOID cards current during the coronavirus crisis and for one year after termination of the disaster,” the group’s executive director, Richard Pearson, said in a statement. “These emergency rules help ensure that honest gun owners will not be blocked from making firearm purchases. It has taken some time to get to this point, but we are pleased with the end result.”
