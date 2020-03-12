Nursing homes impose visitor, staff restrictions as coronavirus expands

BLOOMINGTON — Staff and visitors of long-term care facilities are not being let inside if they have a fever or other possible symptoms of coronavirus or have traveled to countries where COVID-19 is prevalent.
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Wednesday afternoon that the number of cases statewide is up to 25.
Following IDPH guidance, many long-term care facilities are not allowing visitors who are younger than 18 or have respiratory symptoms.
For Bloomington-based Heritage Operations Group, the restrictions apply to all its skilled nursing and assisted, supportive and independent living facilities statewide, said Becky Smith, senior vice president of nursing and clinical services.
For Westminster Village in Bloomington, the restrictions apply to its entire campus, meaning skilled nursing, assisted and independent living, said Matt Riehle, chief operating officer and registered nurse.
For Evenglow, the retirement community in Pontiac, the restrictions apply to all its facilities, said CEO Mark Hovren.
Heritage and Westminster are posting a visitor screening questionnaire at their entrances and Evenglow will screen visitors. Anyone who says they have recently traveled to countries where COVID-19 is spreading, has been in close contact with someone who has traveled to those countries, is sick, or has been around sick people, will be asked to postpone their visit for at least 14 days.
Beginning Thursday, Evenglow is limiting visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hovren said.
At Heritage's Chicago area facilities, Heritage is taking the additional step of limiting visits to "essential visitors" such as health care workers.
"We are asking visitors and families to abide by those restrictions to safeguard our residents," Smith said. "We understand that it's difficult to not have face-to-face interaction with your loved one but we can help to facilitate virtual visits" such as Skype or Facetime, she said.
In addition, employees are being pre-screened before their shift for temperature or onset of respiratory illness, Smith, Riehle and Hovren said. Employees with a fever or illness will be asked to return to work when they are symptom-free, she said.
"These are significant steps," Riehle said. "The community and staff and residents and families have been receptive."
The restrictions explain Heritage's request that a polling place at its Evergreen Place location be moved and Westminster's request that its polling place be moved.
Evergreen's replacement polling place will be Cardinal Court and Evergreen residents will have an opportunity to vote by mail. Westminster's replacement polling place will be the DoubleTree by Hilton and an election judge will be at Westminster on Thursday for residents to vote.
McLean County Nursing Home's polling place will be moved to the Fairview Family Aquatic Center but McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said election judges will be at the nursing home on Friday for residents to vote.
Evenglow Inn and Evenglow Lodge are each used as polling places but modifications will be made.
"At the Lodge, we will ask voters to enter at a different door and walk directly into the room where voting takes place," Hovren said. "At the Inn, voters will be restricted to a path from the door to the room where voting takes place."
"We are taking what we think are reasonable steps at this time...to protect our vulnerable residents and staff," Hovren said.
Liberty Village in Clinton, Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke and Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka imposed similar visitor restrictions.
