Nursing homes impose visitor, staff restrictions as coronavirus expands

For Evenglow, the retirement community in Pontiac, the restrictions apply to all its facilities, said CEO Mark Hovren.

Heritage and Westminster are posting a visitor screening questionnaire at their entrances and Evenglow will screen visitors. Anyone who says they have recently traveled to countries where COVID-19 is spreading, has been in close contact with someone who has traveled to those countries, is sick, or has been around sick people, will be asked to postpone their visit for at least 14 days.

Beginning Thursday, Evenglow is limiting visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hovren said.

At Heritage's Chicago area facilities, Heritage is taking the additional step of limiting visits to "essential visitors" such as health care workers.

"We are asking visitors and families to abide by those restrictions to safeguard our residents," Smith said. "We understand that it's difficult to not have face-to-face interaction with your loved one but we can help to facilitate virtual visits" such as Skype or Facetime, she said.