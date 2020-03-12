Nursing homes impose visitor, staff restrictions; Heritage allowing no visitors

BLOOMINGTON — Visitors to long-term care facilities are being limited as the spread of the new strain of coronavirus grows.
Bloomington-based Heritage Operations Group is allowing no visitors.
Following IDPH guidance, long-term care facilities are not allowing visitors who are younger than 18 or have respiratory symptoms or have traveled to countries where COVID-19 is prevalent.
But Heritage on Thursday went a step further, allowing no visitors at all at any of its facilities, with the exception of employees and delivery personnel, said Melissa Beaver, vice president of community relations and marketing. The change was made in response to the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 as a global pandemic, she said.
All staff members and delivery personnel are being screened for illness before being allowed to enter the building, Beaver said. If they display any symptoms, they will be asked to return when they are well.
At Westminster Village in Bloomington and Evenglow, the retirement community in Pontiac, visitors are being screened, said Matt Riehle, Westminster chief operating officer and registered nurse, and Evenglow CEO Mark Hovren. Anyone who says they have recently traveled to countries where COVID-19 is spreading, has been in close contact with someone who has traveled to those countries, is sick, or has been around sick people, will be asked to postpone their visit for at least 14 days.
Beginning Thursday, Evenglow was limiting visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hovren said.
"We are asking visitors and families to abide by those restrictions to safeguard our residents," said Becky Smith, Heritage senior vice president of nursing and clinical services. "We understand that it's difficult to not have face-to-face interaction with your loved one but we can help to facilitate virtual visits" such as Skype or Facetime, she said.
As with Heritage, employees of Westminster and Evenglow are being pre-screened before their shift for temperature or onset of respiratory illness, Riehle and Hovren said. Employees with a fever or illness will be asked to return to work when they are symptom-free.
"These are significant steps," Riehle said. "The community and staff and residents and families have been receptive."
The restrictions explain why some long-term care facilities — such as Heritage's Evergreen Place, Westminster and the McLean County Nursing Home — will no longer be used as polling places on Tuesday, with those polling places moving elsewhere.
Evenglow Inn and Evenglow Lodge are each used as polling places but modifications will be made.
"At the Lodge, we will ask voters to enter at a different door and walk directly into the room where voting takes place," Hovren said. "At the Inn, voters will be restricted to a path from the door to the room where voting takes place."
"We are taking what we think are reasonable steps at this time...to protect our vulnerable residents and staff," Hovren said.
Liberty Village in Clinton, Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke and Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka also imposed visitor restrictions.
COLLECTION: Pantagraph coverage on the coronavirus
As a precaution because of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Illinois announced it has cancelled this weekend's State Basketball Tournament in Bloomington-Normal and its Unified State Basketball Championships in Peoria.
Coronavirus and early voting: Here's what you need to know from Bloomington, McLean County election officials
Early voters concerned about the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after they vote or request a vote by mail ballot, Central Illinois election officials said.
Here's the latest update on the cruise ship carrying a Bloomington couple that was forced to idle off the coast of California because of a cluster of coronavirus cases.
The Pantagraph on Monday talked with Barbara May, a passenger on the Grand Princes, about when she expects to be home.
While there are no confirmed cases in Central Illinois of COVID-19, health professionals are prepared if the new strain of coronavirus spreads to Central Illinois and urge residents to reduce their risk.
McLean County train passengers were given a clean bill of health Monday, a day after authorities said a suburban St. Louis woman who rode the train last week may have contracted coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency after the number of cases statewide rose to 11.
Organizers of events in the Bloomington-Normal area are keeping a close eye on the evolving coronavirus situation and continuing cleaning practices but no cancellations have been announced.
McLean County Health Department has been notified by state public health officials that there are no Amtrak passengers for which the health department needs to conduct follow up after an Amtrak passenger tested presumptive positive for the new strain of coronavirus.
In the event of a pandemic, Bloomington-Normal city officials are prepared to respond.
Virus worries won't stop basketball finals in Peoria, IHSA says; Roanoke, Fieldcrest teams play Tuesday
An Amtrak train that passed through Central Illinois and made a stop at the Bloomington-Normal Uptown Station was carrying a passenger that may test positive for the coronavirus. The woman was on the train to St. Louis.
The latest from The Pantagraph on the coronavirus situation in Central Illinois. Updates throughout the day at pantagraph.com.
A Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this week, after their vacation on a cruise ship was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Sunday saw three big developments with coronavirus in the state, including an Amtrak passenger traveling between St. Louis and Chicago found t…
Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
An Amtrak train that passed through Central Illinois and made a stop at the Bloomington-Normal Uptown Station was carrying a passenger that may test positive for the coronavirus. The woman was on the train to St. Louis.
NORMAL — Concern about coronavirus in Illinois grew steadily Sunday as authorities announced an Amtrak train may have carried an infected pass…
A Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this week, after their vacation on a cruise ship was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship with at least 21 cases of the new coronavirus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Kevin Barlow contributed to this report.