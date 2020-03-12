Nursing homes impose visitor, staff restrictions; Heritage allowing no visitors

Beginning Thursday, Evenglow was limiting visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hovren said.

"We are asking visitors and families to abide by those restrictions to safeguard our residents," said Becky Smith, Heritage senior vice president of nursing and clinical services. "We understand that it's difficult to not have face-to-face interaction with your loved one but we can help to facilitate virtual visits" such as Skype or Facetime, she said.

As with Heritage, employees of Westminster and Evenglow are being pre-screened before their shift for temperature or onset of respiratory illness, Riehle and Hovren said. Employees with a fever or illness will be asked to return to work when they are symptom-free.

"These are significant steps," Riehle said. "The community and staff and residents and families have been receptive."

The restrictions explain why some long-term care facilities — such as Heritage's Evergreen Place, Westminster and the McLean County Nursing Home — will no longer be used as polling places on Tuesday, with those polling places moving elsewhere.

Evenglow Inn and Evenglow Lodge are each used as polling places but modifications will be made.