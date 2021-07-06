 Skip to main content
Funeral services Wednesday for Ronald Morehead, long-time local labor leader

090319-blm-loc-6laborparade

Ronald C. Morehead, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly, helps organize the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON – Funeral services are scheduled to begin Wednesday for Ronald C. Morehead, a long-time Bloomington-Normal labor union leader who died Saturday at the age of 82.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and a funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, 1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Ronald Carl Morehead

Morehead led the Bloomington and Normal Trades and Labor Assembly as president since 1981, and he was a 59-year member of Laborers Local 362.

He also served on at least 15 committees throughout Illinois and Bloomington-Normal. Committees he chaired included the Bloomington-Normal Convention & Visitors' Bureau for 16 years; Illinois Special Olympics; Illinois Advisory Council on Adult, Vocational & Technical Education; Mid-Central Community Action and others.

Morehead helped organize the Bloomington Labor Day parade since 1977.

Ronn Morehead

“He’s one of those few people that could walk into any group – labor, management, education, government – and be respected,” said John Penn, Laborers International Union Midwest Region vice president, who was a close friend of Morehead and worked with him for at least three decades.

As a construction laborer, Morehead helped assist laid-off workers and also created employment training for low-income families throughout the 80s and 90s.

“He was a very quiet, humble person,” Penn said. “He never wanted anything other than maybe a ‘thanks,’ and if he didn’t get that he was not going to be offended. He always had his hands out to help somebody. If you fell down, he’d be the first guy there to hold his hand out to help you up.”

