Odors from sewer project raise concern in Bloomington neighborhood

BLOOMINGTON – Firefighters are pouring water into sewer drains of some houses along the 400 block of West Graham Street Tuesday afternoon, where vapors related to a sewer relining project have created noxious odors.

There is no danger. The vapors apparently came from a chemical compound used in the relining of a sewer along North Center Street, and migrated along sewer lines into houses with dry sewer drains.

Firefighters are telling residents to dump water into the drains to take care of the problem.

The sewer relining project will be ongoing in the central section of Bloomington through the spring.

