Official: Student from DeWitt County tests positive for coronavirus in Missouri

CLINTON — An out-of-state student who is a resident of DeWitt County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first person from the county to do so.
“This individual is a DeWitt County resident, age 20, whose specimens were collected through a lab affiliated with the University of Missouri, where he currently resides,” said David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. “We are working now at collecting other information on the case.”
Remmert said the man listed his home address in DeWitt County, but was tested and confirmed in Missouri. He is isolated at his campus apartment. He has not been home, but goes into the DeWitt County tally because of his home address.
No other information was available.
“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities,” Remmert said. “Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms. Social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”
Remmert said that there could be others in DeWitt County.
“Testing at this time is only recommended in our area for hospitalized individuals with expanded testing now becoming available in certain areas for those showing symptoms,” he said.
The McLean County Health Department and Illinois Public Health Department are expected to release information later Saturday.
Logan County has not reported any cases yet, but one individual is hospitalized, pending results, according to the Logan County Health Department.
This story will be updated.
