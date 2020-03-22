Officials: McLean County woman dies of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — A 70-year-old woman has become McLean County's first victim of coronavirus.

The McLean County Health Department was notified of her death by the Illinois Department of Public Health, officials said Sunday.

The individual, female in her 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was in intensive care. Authorities at the county and state levels did not release any information Sunday about new cases in McLean County or elsewhere in Central Illinois, although the state number jumped to 1,049 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. Within McLean County government, our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one. We cannot even begin to understand how they feel, and we send our sincerest condolences,” McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the state's new cases include one infant. The cases are spread across 30 counties and range from ages younger than 1 to 99.