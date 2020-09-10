Officials: Woodford County man dies of COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- A Woodford County man in his 80s is the latest area resident to die from the illness caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The man, according to public health officials, had other health issues that likely contributed to his condition and was also associated with a long-term care facility.

It wasn't known if he was a resident or if he worked at the facility.

His death is the area's 55th since the pandemic began in March.

There were 87 new cases within the Tri-County Area, health officials reported. Four were in Woodford County and 20 were in Tazewell County.

The rest, 63, were from Peoria County, which boosts that county's total to 2,714 since March. According to the Peoria City/County Health Department website, that translates into a 4.25% positivity rate.

That rate reflects the number of positive tests against the overall number of tests.

Tazewell's total is an even 1,300 cases, while Woodford County's overall positive case total is 335.

And while the numbers keep going up, another key statistic, hospitalizations, is trending down.