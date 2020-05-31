‘Old Hoss’ Radbourn embodied baseball’s coarser past

The Radbourn men were said to be a rather reticent bunch, preferring hunting and fishing to the social world. (One could say Old Hoss preferred his finger do the talking!) “To play ball in the summertime and to shoot game in the winter are Charley’s greatest desires,” observed The Pantagraph in 1883.

He first made a name for himself playing semi-professional ball for Bloomington’s top team, and an incident from the 1876 season speaks volumes to the rougher edges of organized baseball in the 1800s. On Sept. 1, The “Bloomingtons” (as they were called) found themselves facing accusations that two players conspired with crooked gamblers to throw a game against visiting Springfield.

Radbourn played left field that day and cousin Henry pitched, and although neither were implicated, the future hall of famer came off smelling less than roses. He admitted meeting with two of the fixers at William Schausten’s saloon on the west side of the courthouse square, though as he was a little “off his foot” (slang for intoxicated) he said he could not remember the details. “He does not deny that he may have said that he would take the money,” reported The Pantagraph, “but, being drunk, was not responsible for his words.”