On bagpipes, retired Bloomington firefighter offers 'Grace,' comfort amid pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — In times of distress, bagpipers are well-known for adding comfort.
It’s one of the things that retired Bloomington firefighter Roger Troxel enjoys about playing. He knows and understands that in the saddest of times, bagpipes can bring a sense of freedom from pain.
A member of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois Honor Guard, Troxel normally gets together with his friends in the bagpipes and drummers group for practice once a month. But the shelter-in-place rule canceled those get-togethers.
Still, he keeps in close contact with the members of the group through social media. They hold practices through online streaming and share stories and ideas with each other.
“One of the guys put up a ‘#sunsetsolidarity’ post on my Facebook and I didn’t know what it was,” he said. “So I looked it up and found that it is something that the pipes and drum players are doing worldwide.”
At sunset each night, bagpipers and drummers play as a sign of strength, courage and hope in the fight against the coronavirus. Troxel liked the idea so much, he decided to join the movement.
“I usually play a song or two,” he said. “It goes about 10 minutes.”
“I started this (April 5) and have been out there almost every day, except for last Wednesday when it was cold and raining,” he said. “Weather permitting, I will be out there.”
A neighbor allows him to use the yard, near the intersection of Old Farm Lakes Road off Oakland Avenue.
“It is a raised yard and so I can see all three ways of the intersection,” he said. And they can see him.
Neighbors, practicing social distancing, stop their nightly walks or bicycle rides to listen. Some motorists have stopped in their cars to enjoy the music. Sometimes, up to two dozen people show up.
Troxel has been playing for about 12 years, he said. Sometimes, he is joined by retired Normal firefighter John Grussing, who plays the snare drum.
“That’s really cool when he does that and it adds to message,” he said. “I’m proud to do it. There isn’t much we can do with this shelter in place situation, but I’m glad I can do a little bit. It is something I can contribute and people seem to appreciate it, being the times we are in right now.”
Troxel says he intends to play until the shelter in place order is lifted.
