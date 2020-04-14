On bagpipes, retired Bloomington firefighter offers 'Grace,' comfort amid pandemic

“I usually play a song or two,” he said. “It goes about 10 minutes.”

“I started this (April 5) and have been out there almost every day, except for last Wednesday when it was cold and raining,” he said. “Weather permitting, I will be out there.”

A neighbor allows him to use the yard, near the intersection of Old Farm Lakes Road off Oakland Avenue.

“It is a raised yard and so I can see all three ways of the intersection,” he said. And they can see him.

Neighbors, practicing social distancing, stop their nightly walks or bicycle rides to listen. Some motorists have stopped in their cars to enjoy the music. Sometimes, up to two dozen people show up.

Troxel has been playing for about 12 years, he said. Sometimes, he is joined by retired Normal firefighter John Grussing, who plays the snare drum.