On Duty 5/11/20

Pantagraph

U.S. NAVY

Chase Hamel

NORMAL — U.S. Navy Diver Seaman Chase M. Hamel, son of Chad and Nicole Hamel of Normal, has completed his advanced dive training at the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, Panama City Beach, Fla. He is attending six weeks of arms training in Gulfport, Miss., then will have his first stationed duty in Virginia Beach, Va.

A 2019 graduate of Normal Community West High School, he graduated from boot camp with his Special Operations Division 822. His division earned the Battle E (Efficiency) Honor. He did Dive PREP school at Great Lakes, graduating in December 2019.

