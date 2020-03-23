On Duty 3/23/20

Pantagraph

U.S. NAVY

Andrew Danford

MACKINAW — U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Andrew Danford from Mackinaw, is serving on the the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Forrest Sherman is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

