On Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter Blono supporters release demands, lead march

BLOOMINGTON — Defunding police tops a list of five demands Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal released Friday in connection with Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Later in the day, hundreds of people marched through Bloomington to the McLean County Jail, where organizers planned to pay bail allowing several people to be released from custody.
“Juneteenth is a day for celebration and we wanted to tie that in with some of the demands," said Olivia Butts, who is part of Black Lives Matter Blono. "So talking about cash bail and the community coming together to bail people out of jail, I think that was a really important part of our demands that we released today.
"We’re celebrating, commemorating the end of slavery while also looking forward to what other work we need to do.”
Besides the changes to policing, other demands include:
- investing in initiatives “to ensure the survival and success of Black people,” such as a re-entry program for incarcerated people;
- local schools severing contracts with local police departments and eliminating police officers from schools, and investing that money to hire black counselors and incentivize black educators;
- eliminating cash bails for release from jails and severing contracts that make profit off of people who are in jail;
- expanding voter education and voting options through more access to early voting, mail-in voting.
“We’re demanding justice and equal treatment for all people, especially people of color,” said Ky Ajayi, one of the founding members of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, organized in 2017.
The organization called on Bloomington, Normal and McLean County leaders to decrease overall policing budgets by 50% by 2023, to "publicly commit to not offering paid leave for misconduct" and to pledge “to never again increasing policing budgets.”
“The police have been asked to engage in a number of activities that are typically beyond the purview of law and order or protect and serve,” Ajayi said. “They have to respond to calls about mental health, about homelessness, domestic disputes, elder abuse and so on. What we’re saying is there are existing agencies that are better trained, better equipped to handle these sorts of problems."
A march on Juneteenth
For four weeks, people have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. On Friday, local supporters of Black Lives Matter began their roughly 10-minute march at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 803 W. Olive St., and ended with a celebration of liberty at the McLean County Law & Justice Center.
There, group leaders revealed the organization raised $11,000 in donations for its Juneteenth Bail Fund and planned to bail three individuals out of jail. The individuals were in the process of being released from jail Friday evening as the group gathered outside the jailhouse doors, chanting "Black lives matter" and "when Black lives are under attack, stand up, fight back."
People from the windows of the Law & Justice Center waved to protesters, and people could hear those being held in the jail banging on the windows above them as the chants continued.
Protesters held signs, some listing the names of those killed in instances of police brutality and some in support of BLM and LGBT Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.
Outside the jail, leaders of the local BLM chapter spoke about the list of demands formed through community workshops over the last few weeks.
“Juneteenth is a celebration of Black liberation, but it’s also looking to what else we have to do to gain equity and justice," Butts said. “I think that ties in perfectly with releasing demands."
After singing, drumming and chanting outside the Law & Justice Center, the party continued back at Wayman church with music, dancing and food. There were tables set up for voter registration and donations for Black Lives Matter.
After the march, Aja Martin, of Bloomington, said she thought it was important to join the organization Friday to show support for her family.
“Half of my family is primarily Black, so being part of this really important for me because of all the people that have been shot, all of the people who have been hurt, my brothers, my cousins, my uncles, they could be one of those people," she said. "I would hate to see that, so my hope is to protect my family because I have too many people that I care about who I don’t want to see laying in the streets.”
Lucas Sweet and Chris Haines, both of Bloomington, said they felt it was important to celebrate Juneteenth and join the many protests, which Sweet said they felt were "going to be in history books someday."
"This is the first Juneteenth in 155 years where everyone in the country has been woken to a lot of systemic racism in the country," Haines said. "There’s no better time to celebrate Juneteenth and solidarity with our Black community.”
Calls for reform
Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests have spurred national conversations about police reform. Like the local group, some advocates have called for “defunding,” or drastically overhauling law enforcement budgets and diverting resources to mental health, social services and other programs, as well as training officers in additional non-lethal techniques.
The major issue, Ajayi said, is that social service agencies are underfunded and unable to respond to situations such as mental health issues, creating a reliance on police to handle them.
“Most people, if their loved one was having a mental health crisis, would rather have a trained mental health service professional show up at their door rather than an armed officer who may misinterpret some of the mental health symptoms as being aggressive and, God forbid, that encounter ends up being fatal for the person suffering a mental health issue,” Ajayi said.
The local BLM chapter wants some of the money that police are spending to handle mental health issues given, instead, to mental health professionals “so they are better positioned to serve the community in that regard,” said Ajayi.
“If you look at national trends, funding for police has consistently been going up while crime rates, particularly for violent crime, have been coming down,” he said. “So is the argument: Keep giving us more money or else those crime stats will switch around? I don’t think so.”
The local BLM chapter also calls on all public and private institutions and businesses to divest themselves, both financially and politically, from any connection with companies that make money off of private, for-profit prisons, Ajayi said.
“We’re of the opinion that for-profit prisons are immoral,” said Ajayi, because there are provisions in some contracts that require local jurisdictions to pay the difference when the prison falls below an agreed upon rate of capacity. “That incentivizes local jurisdictions to send people to prison,” he said.
The next step is to bring pressure to bear on elected officials, Ajayi said.
“Once we have a chance to have these discussions and open people’s eyes to what is possible, our end goal is to create a systemic change in the way our community views policing and in the way that policing is carried out,” he said.
