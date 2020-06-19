On Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter Blono supporters release demands, lead march

After singing, drumming and chanting outside the Law & Justice Center, the party continued back at Wayman church with music, dancing and food. There were tables set up for voter registration and donations for Black Lives Matter.

After the march, Aja Martin, of Bloomington, said she thought it was important to join the organization Friday to show support for her family.

“Half of my family is primarily Black, so being part of this really important for me because of all the people that have been shot, all of the people who have been hurt, my brothers, my cousins, my uncles, they could be one of those people," she said. "I would hate to see that, so my hope is to protect my family because I have too many people that I care about who I don’t want to see laying in the streets.”

Lucas Sweet and Chris Haines, both of Bloomington, said they felt it was important to celebrate Juneteenth and join the many protests, which Sweet said they felt were "going to be in history books someday."