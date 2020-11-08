Once rundown, Normal Theater now uptown architectural gem

Yet the theater is first and foremost a shrine to cinema — always has been … and hopefully always will be! Back in its heyday, the Normal’s schedule was packed with feature length films, as well as high-adventure serials, comedy shorts, newsreels, cartoons and who knows what all. “Western Week,” for instance, arrived on Dec. 29, 1952, with a double bill each night, including a New Year’s Eve showing of “Lone Star” with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner, followed by “The Great Missouri Raid” with the likes of lesser stars Wendell Corey and Macdonald Carrey.

In December 1974, the Springfield, Ill.-based chain Kerasotes Brothers took over both the Normal and Irvin theaters, and 11 years later, one of the siblings, George, became the Normal’s owner. That same year, 1985, Kerasotes split (or “twinned”) the already cozy Normal into two cinemas, with the balcony given its own screen.

Moviegoers to the Normal became increasingly scarce, especially when they started flocking to the eight-screen Parkway Cinemas off Veterans Parkway, which opened in 1990. The Normal closed its doors on May 16, 1991. “I don’t decide these things — the public does,” George Kerasotes said at the time. “The reason we closed it is that nobody went to it.”