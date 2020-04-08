One additional McLean County resident diagnosed with COVID-19; new total, 63; new case in Macon County

BLOOMINGTON — Another McLean County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 63 the number of county residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
McLean County Health Department released the latest number on Wednesday, a day after the county experienced its largest one-day jump in COVID-19 confirmations, when 14 new positives were announced.
Of the 63 people, 30 are at home in isolation, six are hospitalized, 25 have recovered and two have died.
The deaths, which were previously announced, were a man in his 70s and a woman in his 70s.
Meanwhile, the Joint Crisis Communication Team in Macon County announced Wednesday that a 13th Macon County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Tuesday night, the Macon County crisis team announced that county's first COVID-19 fatality. He was a man in his 80s who had lived at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur before he was hospitalized.
One hundred ten Macon County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Of McLean County patients, 63.5% are women and 36.5% are men, according to information posted on the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Fourteen are in their 60s, 12 are in their 70s, 12 are in their 50s, eight in their 20s, six in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 80s and two in their 10s.
By race, 32 of the county residents are white, 21 are black, six are "unknown" and four are "other," according to the health department website.
By ZIP code, 25 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 15 are from 61761 (Normal), 11 are from 61704 (Bloomington), three are from 61726 (Chenoa), three are from 61705 (rural Bloomington), three are from 61745 (Heyworth) and one each are from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth).
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who live in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
In addition, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center opened on Tuesday, outside the hospital's emergency department entrance, an overflow tent for patients experiencing moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Patients with more severe COVID-19 symptoms and other patients will be referred to emergency department entrances.
The overflow tent is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday during busy times.
Symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot-distance from other people; wearing a mask when you are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
