One additional McLean County resident diagnosed with COVID-19; new total, 63; new case in Macon County

Fourteen are in their 60s, 12 are in their 70s, 12 are in their 50s, eight in their 20s, six in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 80s and two in their 10s.

By race, 32 of the county residents are white, 21 are black, six are "unknown" and four are "other," according to the health department website.

By ZIP code, 25 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 15 are from 61761 (Normal), 11 are from 61704 (Bloomington), three are from 61726 (Chenoa), three are from 61705 (rural Bloomington), three are from 61745 (Heyworth) and one each are from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth).

COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who live in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations.