One more McLean County resident has COVID-19; new total, 82; 24th resident of LaSalle County tests positive

BLOOMINGTON — One more McLean County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 82 the number of people from McLean County who have confirmed cases.

McLean County Health Department announced the updated numbers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced a 24th resident of that county had tested positive for the virus. The resident is a woman in her 40s who is in isolation, that county health department said.

Of the 82 McLean County residents, 17 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and 59 have recovered, according to the health department. The department announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.

Of the 82 McLean County residents, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 13 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s, according to the health department.

By race, 45 are white, 27 are black, one is Asian, five are "unknown" and four are "other."