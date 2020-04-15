One more McLean County resident has COVID-19; new total, 82; 24th resident of LaSalle County tests positive

BLOOMINGTON — One more McLean County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 82 the number of people from McLean County who have confirmed cases.
McLean County Health Department announced the updated numbers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced a 24th resident of that county had tested positive for the virus. The resident is a woman in her 40s who is in isolation, that county health department said.
Of the 82 McLean County residents, 17 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and 59 have recovered, according to the health department. The department announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.
Of the 82 McLean County residents, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 13 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s, according to the health department.
By race, 45 are white, 27 are black, one is Asian, five are "unknown" and four are "other."
By ZIP code, 31 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 17 from 61761 (Normal), 15 from 61704 (east and south Bloomington), seven from 61705 (rural Bloomington), four from 61726 (Chenoa), three from 61745 (Heyworth), two from 61748 (Hudson), and one each from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth), according to the health department.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 111 people were tested at the fairgrounds site on Monday and 108 on Tuesday, bringing to 1,827 the number of people who have been tested there since the site opened on March 28.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when they are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
