One more McLean County resident tests positive for COVID-19; new total, 83

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — One more McLean County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 83 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the virus.

McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Friday.

Of the 83, 68 have recovered, 10 are in isolation at home, two are hospitalized in isolation and three have died, the health department said.

The health department announced on Thursday that a woman in her 80s had died of COVID-19. The woman had been hospitalized with COVID-19, said Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist.

A man and woman, each in their 70s, died in March.

Of the 83 county residents, four are under the age 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

By race, 45 are white, 28 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."